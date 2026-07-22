GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,078.81, but opened at $1,021.01. GE Vernova shares last traded at $1,009.9550, with a volume of 1,273,818 shares.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova raised its 2026 revenue forecast for the second straight quarter and lifted margin expectations after a surge in second-quarter orders boosted its backlog, reinforcing the AI-driven power demand story. Reuters article

GE Vernova raised its 2026 revenue forecast for the second straight quarter and lifted margin expectations after a surge in second-quarter orders boosted its backlog, reinforcing the AI-driven power demand story. Positive Sentiment: The company said strong power demand is accelerating order growth across its power and electrification units, which supports future revenue visibility and helps explain investor optimism. WSJ article

The company said strong power demand is accelerating order growth across its power and electrification units, which supports future revenue visibility and helps explain investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Management also indicated it is preparing contracts to help strengthen Venezuela’s grid this year, signaling continued international project opportunities, though this is a smaller near-term driver. Financial Post article

Management also indicated it is preparing contracts to help strengthen Venezuela’s grid this year, signaling continued international project opportunities, though this is a smaller near-term driver. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue came in above expectations, but adjusted earnings per share missed consensus, creating a mixed headline on the quarter. Zacks article

Q2 revenue came in above expectations, but adjusted earnings per share missed consensus, creating a mixed headline on the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators have also been focused on the stock’s rich valuation after a strong multi-year run, which may temper some of the upside from the strong outlook. Barrons article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,037.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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