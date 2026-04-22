GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $991.30, but opened at $1,076.16. GE Vernova shares last traded at $1,110.5270, with a volume of 1,442,646 shares changing hands.
The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.
GE Vernova News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — GE Vernova reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results (EPS above consensus and revenue up ~17% y/y), with management publishing a slide deck/press release that highlighted healthy margins and order growth. GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year revenue outlook — management lifted its annual revenue guidance to $44.5B–$45.5B and said accelerating power and electrification demand (notably from data centers) is driving orders, a key catalyst supporting further upside. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Mainstream press highlights the outlook lift — coverage from WSJ and other outlets underscores the stronger demand mix and the company’s raised outlook, reinforcing investor confidence in growth prospects. GE Vernova Lifts Outlook on Accelerating Power Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and PR (Earth Day NYSE appearance) — the company had a visible NYSE presence around Earth Day highlighting sustainability initiatives; useful for branding but unlikely to move fundamentals. NYSE Content Update: GE Vernova Unveils New Initiative on Earth Day at NYSE
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of results was generally constructive (BMO reiterated a Buy and multiple previews highlighted upside potential), supporting sentiment but already priced into the rally. BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations risk — GEV trades at a high P/E (~55x) after a sharp run-up; the stock’s performance now depends on sustained execution and continued order momentum, so any future disappointments could trigger outsized moves.
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed press numbers may create short-term confusion — some releases/aggregators show an anomalous EPS figure in filings/PRs that differs from analyst-view EPS, which could prompt questions until reconciled in the company materials. View Press Release
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $871.00 to $1,139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.
Read Our Latest Report on GEV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $301.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.56.
GE Vernova Company Profile
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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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