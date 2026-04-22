GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $991.30, but opened at $1,076.16. GE Vernova shares last traded at $1,110.5270, with a volume of 1,442,646 shares changing hands.

The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

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GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $871.00 to $1,139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.56.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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