GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,000.25 and last traded at $1,053.3060. Approximately 2,571,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,785,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,066.01.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,038.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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