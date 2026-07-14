GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 2.4% - Here's What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,082.00 and last traded at $1,067.1640. Approximately 1,741,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.60.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.66.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 36 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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