GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 13.6% Higher Following Strong Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 13.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1,142.00 and last traded at $1,126.2450. Approximately 4,169,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,738,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $991.30.

The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q1 results & raised guidance — GE Vernova reported Q1 revenue of about $9.34B and an EPS beat, then lifted its fiscal‑year revenue outlook, citing broad strength across Power and Electrification. This is the primary driver of the stock’s rise. Article Title

Blowout Q1 results & raised guidance — GE Vernova reported Q1 revenue of about $9.34B and an EPS beat, then lifted its fiscal‑year revenue outlook, citing broad strength across Power and Electrification. This is the primary driver of the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: AI / data‑center demand accelerating orders — Management and several outlets point to surging demand from hyperscale AI data‑center builds that is lifting equipment orders and margins across power and electrification units. That tailwind is central to the upbeat guidance. Article Title

AI / data‑center demand accelerating orders — Management and several outlets point to surging demand from hyperscale AI data‑center builds that is lifting equipment orders and margins across power and electrification units. That tailwind is central to the upbeat guidance. Positive Sentiment: Strategic project progress — GE Vernova says its next‑generation nuclear project in Ontario is ~38% complete and remains on track for 2030 start‑up, supporting longer‑term revenues and diversification into nuclear power. Article Title

Strategic project progress — GE Vernova says its next‑generation nuclear project in Ontario is ~38% complete and remains on track for 2030 start‑up, supporting longer‑term revenues and diversification into nuclear power. Positive Sentiment: Market recognition & analyst support — Shares hit record highs and briefly pushed GEV’s market value ahead of GE Aerospace; analysts and institutional ownership (multiple hedge funds) have been cited as bullish, reinforcing momentum. Article Title

Market recognition & analyst support — Shares hit record highs and briefly pushed GEV’s market value ahead of GE Aerospace; analysts and institutional ownership (multiple hedge funds) have been cited as bullish, reinforcing momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage & transcripts — Multiple outlets published the earnings transcript and call summaries; these provide details for investors but are informational rather than market moving by themselves. Article Title

Coverage & transcripts — Multiple outlets published the earnings transcript and call summaries; these provide details for investors but are informational rather than market moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & sector risks — The stock is trading at a rich multiple (high P/E) after the rally, which raises downside risk if AI/data‑center demand softens or execution slips. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $878.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.56. The company has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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