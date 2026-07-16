GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.9% - What's Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,013.33 and last traded at $1,035.0550. Approximately 2,805,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,787,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,055.28.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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