GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft AGM: Record 2025, DAX debut, 13% dividend hike and upbeat 2026 outlook

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ETR: G1A reported what Chairman of the Executive Board Stefan Klebert called a “record year” for fiscal 2025 during the company’s virtual annual general meeting, highlighting stronger profitability, rising orders, and continued progress under its long-term “Mission 30” strategy. Supervisory Board Chairman Dieter Kempf opened the meeting by noting that GEA had been admitted to Germany’s DAX index in 2025, which he described as a reflection of sustained financial strength and profitability.

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Virtual AGM format and shareholder participation

Kempf said the company again chose a virtual AGM format after “positive experience of recent years,” citing advantages such as eliminating travel costs while safeguarding shareholder rights and supporting climate protection. The meeting included simultaneous English translation, though speeches were permitted only in German.

GEA reported strong representation at the meeting. Kempf said 114,355,318 shares were represented via proxy, equating to 70.24% of share capital, with additional postal ballots received for 392,815 shares. After voting, attendance was updated to 70.49% of registered share capital, including postal ballots.

In response to a shareholder question about participation, Klebert said 185 shareholders joined via the investor portal during the meeting. He added that in the pre-COVID in-person AGMs, GEA saw “a manageable amount” of shareholders attending, citing 275 shareholders present in 2019 and a comparable number in 2017 and 2018.

2025 performance highlights and 2026 outlook

Klebert connected GEA’s DAX inclusion to what he described as years of transformation after a crisis period starting in 2019. He said GEA shifted toward a more entrepreneurial structure with five accountable divisions, divested seven companies totaling about EUR 300 million in revenue that no longer fit strategic focus, and reinforced what he called a “performance culture” centered on meeting budget targets.

For fiscal 2025, Klebert reported:

Organic order intake up 9.1% to EUR 5.9 billion, with nearly 18% organic growth in the fourth quarter

Revenue of EUR 5.5 billion, up 3.7% organically and at the upper end of guidance

EBITDA before restructuring expenses of EUR 907 million, with a 16.5% margin

ROCE of 36.2%

Klebert said a key driver was GEA’s service business, which he said now accounts for 40% of revenue and supports stability during volatile periods.

Looking ahead, Klebert said GEA expects in 2026:

Accelerated organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%

EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 16.6% to 17.2%

ROCE between 34% and 38%

He said this would move the company closer to the 17% to 19% EBITDA margin corridor defined in Mission 30.

Dividend proposal and capital allocation priorities

Klebert said GEA is proposing a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share, up EUR 0.15 year over year, describing it as a 13% increase and the fifth consecutive annual increase. He said the proposal implies a total payout of EUR 212 million, corresponding to about 50% of net profit.

In the Q&A, CFO Alexander Kocherscheidt addressed questions on free cash flow and capital allocation. He said strong liquidity provides room to strengthen the balance sheet and fund profitable organic growth. He added that GEA intends to stick to its dividend policy and remains interested in “strategically meaningful acquisitions.” If acquisition opportunities are not available, Kocherscheidt said the company would consider share buybacks as a capital allocation option in the future.

Strategy updates: organization, digitalization, and sustainability

Both Kempf and Klebert discussed changes to the company’s leadership structure. Kempf said GEA dissolved its Global Executive Committee and expanded the Executive Board as of January 2026 so divisions are represented at board level, bringing the board to seven members at the time of the meeting. He also noted Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth would leave at the end of April 2026.

Klebert said GEA also reduced divisions from five to four—Pure Flow Processing, Nutrition & Plant Engineering, Pharma and Food Applications, and Farm Technologies—and replaced the former 14-member Global Executive Committee with a newly formed Executive Board that will comprise six members going forward. He said early experience with the new structure has been positive and included “measurable cost effects,” totaling EUR 15 million in 2026.

Klebert also outlined a push in digitalization, saying revenue from digital solutions was about EUR 80 million in 2025, with a target of more than EUR 200 million by 2030. He said more than 11,000 machines are connected to the GEA Cloud today, with a goal of exceeding 35,000 by 2030. He cited examples including the AI-enabled “CattleEye” system and an internal tool called “Diagram Genius” to digitize engineering drawings.

On sustainability, Klebert said 45.7% of GEA’s revenue already comes from sustainable solutions, with a target of more than 60% by 2030. He said Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions were 62% below 2019 levels by the end of 2025, beating an interim 2026 target of 60%. He also reported a 38% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to 2019. Klebert referenced external recognitions including EcoVadis platinum status, a Time magazine sustainability ranking, and inclusion on CDP’s climate “A list.”

Shareholder questions: orders, Farm Technologies, geopolitics, and governance

During the discussion, DSW Managing Director Marc Tüngler and SdK representative Christopher Selbach questioned management on order quality, segment outlook, geopolitics, working capital, M&A, and governance topics. Klebert said large-scale orders represented about 10% of 2025 order intake, with the remainder reflecting a broad baseload business, and said the company did not see elevated risk. He described Farm Technologies prospects as “very positive,” citing 23% order intake growth in 2025 and potential in automatic milking and feeding systems.

On geopolitics, Klebert said only 3% of GEA’s business is in the Middle East, with no production sites or main suppliers there, and described the impact as “negligible.” He said GEA is not very energy intensive and expects to pass along supply cost increases, adding that higher energy prices can increase demand for GEA’s efficiency solutions.

On working capital, Kocherscheidt said net working capital was 3.2% at year-end 2025 but averaged 6.6% across the year. He reiterated a Mission 30 corridor of 7% to 9% and said he was comfortable with that range, while noting values may rise depending on project dynamics.

Selbach asked about goodwill impairment risk following organizational changes. Kocherscheidt said goodwill was reallocated as of Jan. 1, 2026, and subjected to impairment testing, with “clear obvious differences” between recoverable amounts and carrying amounts as of Dec. 31, 2025, and said there was currently no indication of a change in that assessment.

Kempf also addressed questions about his re-election for only one year, saying the term was intended to support the initial phase of the new organization, adding that his personal planning played a role and that he would be 74 at the next AGM.

All agenda items approved, including capital measures

The AGM approved all voting items on the agenda, including the dividend proposal, approval of the remuneration report, ratification of acts of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, and reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor and sustainability report auditor for fiscal 2026 (subject to CSRD-related legal requirements for the sustainability assurance appointment). Shareholders also approved the remuneration system for the Executive Board, Kempf’s re-election to the Supervisory Board, an amendment to the articles of association related to electronic shares (with Kempf noting no immediate plan to transition), and new authorized and contingent capital measures, which management said were intended to provide flexibility rather than reflecting specific near-term plans.

Kempf closed the meeting by thanking shareholders, employees, and service providers involved in organizing the virtual AGM.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ETR: G1A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps.

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