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Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Trading Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Gemini Space Station logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gemini Space Station shares fell 5.3% in midday trading, with the stock last changing hands at $4.3110 after trading as low as $4.18. Volume was far below normal at 288,197 shares, versus an average of 1.86 million.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: several firms have cut price targets recently, and the stock now carries an average rating of “Hold” with an average target price of $12.48. Recent moves included Goldman Sachs lowering its target to $5.75 and Wall Street Zen downgrading the stock to “sell.”
  • Recent earnings were mixed, as the company posted a quarterly loss of $0.93 per share, slightly worse than estimates, even though revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $50.27 million. Analysts expect the company to report -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gemini Space Station.

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.3110. 288,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,858,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gemini Space Station from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gemini Space Station from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $502.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gemini Space Station, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth $25,656,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $9,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth $2,963,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $31,994,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $9,547,000.

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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