GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts: Sign Up

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5%

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GENK shares. Zacks Research upgraded GEN Restaurant Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded GEN Restaurant Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEN Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc, operating as Gen Korean BBQ House, is a restaurant operator specializing in an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue dining concept. The company offers patrons a hands-on grilling experience with a selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables cooked tableside, alongside traditional Korean side dishes and beverages. Gen Korean BBQ House locations feature modern décor and a fast-casual service style designed to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers seeking experiential dining.

The company's restaurants serve a core menu of marinated and non-marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and plant-based alternatives, complemented by signature banchan (side dishes), sauces and dessert offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GEN Restaurant Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GEN Restaurant Group wasn't on the list.

While GEN Restaurant Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here