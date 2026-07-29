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GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
GEN Restaurant Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GEN Restaurant Group is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.06 per share and revenue of approximately $57.2 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed expectations, reporting a $0.14-per-share loss and $53.9 million in revenue versus estimates of a $0.07 loss and $57 million in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: GENK has an average “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price target, while shares recently traded near $2.01 and the company reported negative profitability metrics.
  • Interested in GEN Restaurant Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5%

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GENK shares. Zacks Research upgraded GEN Restaurant Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded GEN Restaurant Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEN Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc, operating as Gen Korean BBQ House, is a restaurant operator specializing in an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue dining concept. The company offers patrons a hands-on grilling experience with a selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables cooked tableside, alongside traditional Korean side dishes and beverages. Gen Korean BBQ House locations feature modern décor and a fast-casual service style designed to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers seeking experiential dining.

The company's restaurants serve a core menu of marinated and non-marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and plant-based alternatives, complemented by signature banchan (side dishes), sauces and dessert offerings.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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