Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

GNSS has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genasys from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

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Genasys Price Performance

GNSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 52,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.73. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Genasys had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 314.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 170.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,961 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 114.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 126.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company's stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc NASDAQ: GNSS specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company's core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.

In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.

Further Reading

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