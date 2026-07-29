Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $89.8560 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Genco Shipping & Trading's payout ratio is presently 368.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Weiss Ratings upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,290 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 272,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,631 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 117,049 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,188 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,707 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company's stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company's fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco's focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

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