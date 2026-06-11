GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $195,669.03 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $195,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,533.71. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,172 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $141,592.68.

On Thursday, March 26th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $2,964,757.61.

On Monday, March 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 17,179 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,319,347.20.

GeneDx Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of WGS traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,962. The company's 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GeneDx

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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