GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $68,072.82 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $68,072.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,852.22. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 392 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $25,554.48.

On Monday, March 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,706 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $438,220.80.

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GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,870,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,962. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GeneDx by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GeneDx by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GeneDx by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $15,601,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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