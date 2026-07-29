General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $395.43 and last traded at $393.8460, with a volume of 1702549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.14.

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Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately $3.97 in earnings per share and $13.54 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. General Dynamics Q2 earnings expectations

Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately and for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. Positive Sentiment: The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Aerospace and defense earnings targets

The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. General Dynamics dividend and earnings preview

General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about rising costs, supply-chain constraints and execution risks. Any margin pressure, production delays or cautious guidance could offset strong demand and trigger profit-taking after the stock’s recent advance. Aerospace and defense earnings risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.18 and a 200-day moving average of $352.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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