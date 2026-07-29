General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.800-16.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.7 billion-$55.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.2 billion.

Get General Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 361,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.28. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $306.03 and a fifty-two week high of $400.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.32.

View Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $4.24, above consensus estimates near $3.95–$3.96, while revenue reached $14.1 billion versus expectations of roughly $13.5 billion. EPS rose 13.4% year over year and revenue increased 8.1%. General Dynamics Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $4.24, above consensus estimates near $3.95–$3.96, while revenue reached $14.1 billion versus expectations of roughly $13.5 billion. EPS rose 13.4% year over year and revenue increased 8.1%. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Revenue increased across all four business segments, with Aerospace and Marine Systems leading performance. Operating earnings climbed 11.9%, and the operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 10.4%. General Dynamics posts higher quarterly profit on aerospace and marine strength

Revenue increased across all four business segments, with Aerospace and Marine Systems leading performance. Operating earnings climbed 11.9%, and the operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 10.4%. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and orders support future revenue. Quarterly orders totaled $20 billion, producing a companywide book-to-bill ratio of 1.4-to-1 and lifting backlog to $136.5 billion. Aerospace posted a particularly strong 1.5-to-1 book-to-bill ratio. General Dynamics Q2 revenue rises 8.1% to $14.1 billion

Quarterly orders totaled $20 billion, producing a companywide book-to-bill ratio of 1.4-to-1 and lifting backlog to $136.5 billion. Aerospace posted a particularly strong 1.5-to-1 book-to-bill ratio. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was strong. General Dynamics generated $1.9 billion in operating cash flow, equivalent to 162% of net earnings, while paying $429 million in dividends. The Pentagon also reportedly cleared a path for the company’s next Virginia-class submarine contract, potentially supporting Marine Systems demand.

General Dynamics generated $1.9 billion in operating cash flow, equivalent to 162% of net earnings, while paying $429 million in dividends. The Pentagon also reportedly cleared a path for the company’s next Virginia-class submarine contract, potentially supporting Marine Systems demand. Neutral Sentiment: The shares recently reached a new 12-month high, which may have increased the likelihood of profit-taking after the earnings release. The broader market was also focused on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and major technology earnings, creating competing influences.

The shares recently reached a new 12-month high, which may have increased the likelihood of profit-taking after the earnings release. The broader market was also focused on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and major technology earnings, creating competing influences. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Quiver Quantitative reported 12 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by CEO Phebe Novakovic and Executive Vice President Mark LaGrand Burns. These transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook, but they can temper investor enthusiasm.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While General Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here