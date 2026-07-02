General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.83.

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General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,827. General Mills has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in General Mills by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in General Mills by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

General Mills News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Positive Sentiment: General Mills beat Wall Street expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus $0.80 expected and revenue of $4.61 billion versus $4.59 billion expected, which boosted investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum.

General Mills beat Wall Street expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus $0.80 expected and revenue of $4.61 billion versus $4.59 billion expected, which boosted investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will target $3 billion in cost savings, helping fund growth initiatives and protect margins as inflation pressures and cautious consumers weigh on the packaged-food sector.

The company said it will target $3 billion in cost savings, helping fund growth initiatives and protect margins as inflation pressures and cautious consumers weigh on the packaged-food sector. Positive Sentiment: General Mills maintained its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock; several articles highlighted the roughly 6.5% yield as a support for the share price.

General Mills maintained its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock; several articles highlighted the roughly 6.5% yield as a support for the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably after the results, with Bank of America raising its price target to $39 from $36 while keeping a neutral rating, and other firms noting potential upside from savings and brand investment. Article Title

Analysts responded favorably after the results, with Bank of America raising its price target to $39 from $36 while keeping a neutral rating, and other firms noting potential upside from savings and brand investment. Neutral Sentiment: Management framed fiscal 2026 as a “reset,” shifting more toward innovation and product development to win back value-conscious shoppers, including protein-focused cereal and pet-food growth areas.

Management framed fiscal 2026 as a “reset,” shifting more toward innovation and product development to win back value-conscious shoppers, including protein-focused cereal and pet-food growth areas. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, General Mills gave fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.20, which came in below the consensus estimate of about $3.13 at the midpoint, tempering enthusiasm around the outlook.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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