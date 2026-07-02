General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.00.

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General Mills Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 4,425,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. General Mills has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LBP AM SA bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock worth $41,628,000 after buying an additional 848,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in General Mills by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,199 shares of the company's stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about General Mills

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Positive Sentiment: General Mills beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, signaling resilient demand for staples and improved profitability. Reuters article

General Mills beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, signaling resilient demand for staples and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a major $3 billion cost-savings target, which should help protect margins and support future earnings. Yahoo Finance article

The company announced a major $3 billion cost-savings target, which should help protect margins and support future earnings. Positive Sentiment: General Mills is leaning into product innovation, including Reese’s Puffs tie-ups and higher-protein Cheerios, to win back value-conscious shoppers. Yahoo Finance article

General Mills is leaning into product innovation, including Reese’s Puffs tie-ups and higher-protein Cheerios, to win back value-conscious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets after the upbeat quarter, reflecting improved sentiment around the turnaround story. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets after the upbeat quarter, reflecting improved sentiment around the turnaround story. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $33 and kept a hold rating, but that target is still below the current share price. Benzinga article

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $33 and kept a hold rating, but that target is still below the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its target to $39 with a neutral rating, suggesting some upside but not a strong bullish call. Benzinga article

Bank of America lifted its target to $39 with a neutral rating, suggesting some upside but not a strong bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.20 was below the consensus estimate, which may temper enthusiasm after the earnings beat. Reuters article

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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