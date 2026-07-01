General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on General Mills from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. General Mills has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $54.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,780,455 shares of the company's stock worth $408,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,465 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company's stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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