General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.6522.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 3.6%

GM stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. General Motors has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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