General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

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A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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