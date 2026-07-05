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General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
General Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • General Motors has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 research firms, with 17 Buy ratings and an average 12-month price target of about $95.70.
  • GM’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, posting $3.70 EPS versus $2.61 expected and revenue of $43.62 billion, while the company also reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 10.62 to 12.62.
  • The stock is facing mixed headlines: GM announced a 0.9% dividend yield and a new chip supply agreement with Micron, but it also dealt with insider share sales and fresh recall-related concerns that could weigh on sentiment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of General Motors.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.6957.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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