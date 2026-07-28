General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Tigress Financial

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U had its price objective boosted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "strong-buy" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Tigress Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.02% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.41.

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General Motors Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,425,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,666. General Motors has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $171,892,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $99 from $90. The firm lifted its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing improving profitability, stronger free cash flow and confidence in GM’s long-term outlook. General Motors stock rises 3%: why the stock is a top pick for this analyst

from Hold and raised its price target to $99 from $90. The firm lifted its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing improving profitability, stronger free cash flow and confidence in GM’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results reinforced the bullish case. The automaker reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share versus the $3.19 consensus estimate and revenue of $48.03 billion, ahead of expectations. Strong truck pricing and demand also supported GM’s higher full-year profit outlook.

The automaker reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share versus the $3.19 consensus estimate and revenue of $48.03 billion, ahead of expectations. Strong truck pricing and demand also supported GM’s higher full-year profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: EV momentum remains a supporting factor. GM retained its position as Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales up 33.4% year over year and GM vehicles representing more than one-fifth of Canadian EV registrations. General Motors Remains Canada's EV Sales Leader Through First Half of 2026

GM retained its position as Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales up 33.4% year over year and GM vehicles representing more than one-fifth of Canadian EV registrations. Positive Sentiment: GM is applying AI agents to its autonomous-driving engineering workflow. The technology is reportedly helping engineers analyze vehicle data, triage issues, run experiments and test fixes; merged pull requests have tripled, suggesting potential productivity benefits over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

The technology is reportedly helping engineers analyze vehicle data, triage issues, run experiments and test fixes; merged pull requests have tripled, suggesting potential productivity benefits over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s inclusion in several Zacks value and momentum screens may attract additional investor attention, but these rankings are not company-specific catalysts. A new wage agreement at GM Korea also reduces near-term labor uncertainty.

GM’s inclusion in several Zacks value and momentum screens may attract additional investor attention, but these rankings are not company-specific catalysts. A new wage agreement at GM Korea also reduces near-term labor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Political claims that tariffs have revived U.S. auto manufacturing face conflicting Michigan employment data, including reported auto-parts job losses. This highlights continuing uncertainty around tariffs, costs and the sustainability of domestic production benefits. Trump Tells GM Workers “I've Done More For You Than Your Parents.”

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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