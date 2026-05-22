Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.2857.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of G stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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