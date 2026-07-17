Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

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Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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