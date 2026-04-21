Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.3 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.57.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GPC opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $96.08 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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