Geo Group (GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Geo Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $688.8890 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $707.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.23 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Geo Group

In other Geo Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 6,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $101,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $412,424.88. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geo Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Geo Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Geo Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Geo Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geo Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Geo Group

About Geo Group

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Further Reading

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