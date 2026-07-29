Geopark (GPRK) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Geopark had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

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Geopark Trading Up 1.4%

GPRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 118,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,820. Geopark has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $485.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geopark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geopark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,987 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Geopark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 52,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 181,274 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Geopark by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GPRK

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

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