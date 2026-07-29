Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Geopark (GPRK) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Geopark logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geopark is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $184 million; the conference call is scheduled for August 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • In its prior quarter, Geopark reported $0.36 EPS, exceeding estimates of $0.23, while revenue of $128.4 million fell short of the $140 million consensus estimate.
  • The stock recently traded at $9.39, with analysts assigning a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $11.50. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company, while its annualized dividend yield is approximately 1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Geopark had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

Geopark Trading Up 1.4%

GPRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 118,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,820. Geopark has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $485.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geopark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geopark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,987 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Geopark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 52,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 181,274 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Geopark by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GPRK

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Read More

Earnings History for Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Geopark Right Now?

Before you consider Geopark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Geopark wasn't on the list.

While Geopark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines