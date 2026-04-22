Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Director Sells $883,000.00 in Stock

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) Director James Franklin Park sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 912,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,054,001.94. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Geopark Stock Performance

Shares of Geopark stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 402,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,151. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $478.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.35. Geopark Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.60. Geopark had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $110.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.92 million.

Geopark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Geopark to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geopark from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Geopark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GPRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Geopark by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Geopark by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 346,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Geopark by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,496 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Geopark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Geopark by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company's stock.

Geopark Company Profile

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Further Reading

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