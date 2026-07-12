German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.67.

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German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 121,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.84 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the bank's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the bank's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in German American Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,633 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,164 shares of the bank's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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