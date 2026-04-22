Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.20.

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Getty Realty Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE GTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 574,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. The company's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Getty Realty's payout ratio is presently 144.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 105.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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