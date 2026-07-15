Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.9450, with a volume of 11306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Get Getty Realty alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Huntington initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.63%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Getty Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Getty Realty wasn't on the list.

While Getty Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here