Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.1010, with a volume of 448521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Getty Realty's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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