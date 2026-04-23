Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $34.75. Getty Realty shares last traded at $33.3110, with a volume of 26,001 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts: Sign Up

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Getty Realty's payout ratio is presently 144.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Getty Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Getty Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Getty Realty wasn't on the list.

While Getty Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here