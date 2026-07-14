Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

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A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Gevo and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gevo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other news, Director Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $220,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,571,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,002. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 35,196 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $50,330.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,279,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,320.35. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 765,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gevo by 915.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,305 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Gevo Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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