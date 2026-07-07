Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 19,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.44 per share, for a total transaction of $738,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,561.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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