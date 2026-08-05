Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.09 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Katherine Bolanowski purchased 1,400 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,570.07. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 19,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. The trade was a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 22,135 shares of company stock valued at $823,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 897,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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