Gibraltar Industries Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Gibraltar Industries NASDAQ: ROCK reported second-quarter 2026 results that included the first full quarter of operations from OmniMax International, while reiterating its full-year guidance. The company said residential and AgTech delivered organic growth, all segments posted sequential margin expansion, and integration work following the OmniMax acquisition continued to advance.

Total net sales increased 64.6% to $510 million, including a full quarter of OmniMax. Gibraltar reported total organic growth of 5%, with residential organic growth of 5% and AgTech organic growth of 8.7%. Adjusted operating income was $66 million, adjusted EBITDA rose 59.7% to $88 million, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.11. The quarter included a $20.6 million net interest impact, while GAAP results included $5.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in OmniMax acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

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“We delivered solid second quarter results with our residential business delivering strong organic growth and participation gains in a flat to down market,” Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway said.

Residential growth outpaced slower end markets

Residential segment sales rose 85% to $425.9 million. OmniMax contributed $182 million of segment sales, while a metal roofing acquisition completed in July 2025 added $2.5 million. Gibraltar said residential organic growth was driven by price realization and participation gains in the Midwest, Northeast and Texas.

On a pro forma basis, assuming Gibraltar owned OmniMax during the second quarter of 2025, the combined building-products business grew 15.5%. The company attributed 9.7% of that growth to price and mix and 7.1% to participation gains, partly offset by a 1.3% market decline.

Residential adjusted EBITDA margin improved 340 basis points sequentially to 19%, as price actions offset commodity and fuel inflation. However, the margin declined from the prior-year period because of price-cost alignment, business and product mix, and integration-related inefficiencies, according to Chief Financial Officer Joe Lovecchio.

Management said the U.S. roofing market remained subdued. Based on ARMA shingle shipment data and retail point-of-sale data, Gibraltar estimated underlying end-market demand declined by a mid-single-digit percentage in the second quarter and first half, and said it expects a similar environment for the remainder of 2026. Retail point-of-sale results were down roughly 8% to 10% in the quarter, while ARMA shipment data was flat year over year.

The company said distributor restocking and purchases ahead of manufacturer price increases supported second-quarter shipment levels. Bosway said the company expects the market in the second half to remain similar to the second quarter absent significant weather events.

OmniMax integration produces early synergies and customer win

Gibraltar acquired OmniMax on Feb. 2 and said its integration management office is overseeing 11 core work streams. The company completed the second phase of organizational optimization during the quarter and said 65% to 70% of its targeted 2026 exit-rate organizational savings had been implemented as of quarter-end.

The company increased its 2026 synergy commitment to $29.4 million of initiatives to be executed during the year, with $17 million expected to be realized in 2026. Gibraltar said it had realized $7 million of synergies through the second quarter and expects the benefit to increase in the third quarter. Newly identified initiatives include a logistics freight program expected to generate $1.2 million in annual savings and a participation gain expected to produce about $2 million in annual margin improvement.

Gibraltar also said it won a supply agreement to provide trims and flashings to more than 1,700 locations for a key customer, expanding its service footprint by 630 locations. The business is expected to begin late in the fourth quarter, with management describing the revenue impact as primarily a 2027 opportunity.

Bosway said the company intends to pursue further participation gains, cross-selling opportunities and product-line harmonization. Gibraltar plans to begin 80/20 initiatives in two regions late in the fourth quarter and early next year, focused on product and SKU harmonization, operations optimization and transaction reduction.

AgTech expands while infrastructure sales edge lower

AgTech sales increased $4.7 million, or 8.7%, entirely through organic growth, supported by structures and commercial greenhouse applications. Segment adjusted operating margin and EBITDA margin improved 450 basis points and 430 basis points, respectively, from a year earlier, driven by volume, favorable business mix and 80/20 operating initiatives.

AgTech backlog stood at $66.2 million, down 34% from the prior year due to the timing of projects, Gibraltar said. The company cited strong quoting activity and demand at its Lean Supply business, where orders turn more quickly than larger controlled-environment agriculture projects. Gibraltar also brought online a powder-coating painting capability that it expects will improve future cost productivity for certain agriculture projects.

Infrastructure sales declined slightly due to project timing, while backlog grew 2%. The segment’s adjusted operating and EBITDA margins were affected by lower volume and product mix, although quoting activity remained strong.

Cash flow, leverage and outlook

Gibraltar generated $44.5 million in operating cash flow from continuing operations and $39 million in free cash flow from continuing operations, equal to about 8% of sales. The company used $40.8 million of cash in discontinued operations, including a settlement payment related to warranty claims. Capital expenditures were $5 million during the quarter.

At quarter-end, Gibraltar had $1.2 billion in net debt and net leverage of 3.9 times, including anticipated synergies permitted under its credit agreement. The company had $485 million of total available liquidity. Management said capital allocation over the next 12 to 18 months will focus on debt reduction and funding business growth through capital expenditures, targeting net leverage of about 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA by the first quarter of 2028.

The company also completed the divestiture of its renewables business, including the eBOS sale in the first quarter and the racking business sale in July.

For 2026 continuing operations, Gibraltar reaffirmed its outlook for net sales of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion, adjusted operating income of $222 million to $238 million, adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $326 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.65 to $4.05. It continues to expect free cash flow of approximately 8% of sales.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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