Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $472.0860 million for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 19,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. This trade represents a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio purchased 1,000 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,068 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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