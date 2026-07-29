Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gilat Satellite Networks to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $120.7230 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $110.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Gilat Satellite Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $794.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.04. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arieh Rohrstock sold 17,568 shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $267,560.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,697.13. This trade represents a 69.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $273,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 40.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilat Satellite Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company's core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

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