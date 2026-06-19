Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotia reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Key Stories Impacting Gildan Activewear

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 867.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 169.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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