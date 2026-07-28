Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to announce earnings of ($7.2479) per share and revenue of $7.4001 billion for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 2,655,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners cut Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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