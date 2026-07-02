Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Patrick O'day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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