GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.5833.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on GitLab from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on GitLab from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. GitLab has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.69 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,814,330.44. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in GitLab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,702,226 shares of the company's stock worth $289,065,000 after purchasing an additional 494,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 766.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,163 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 6,528.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 97,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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