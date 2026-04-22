Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.73 and traded as low as $72.35. Givaudan shares last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 30,867 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVDNY. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Givaudan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Givaudan

Givaudan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company's core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

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