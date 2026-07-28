Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 45.15%.The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Gladstone Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLAD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Report on GLAD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,791 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,185 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

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