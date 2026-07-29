Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0450 per share and revenue of $42.1810 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.91 million, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial's dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Huntington began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Commercial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 67.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 199.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company's stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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