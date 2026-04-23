Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $12.65. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 295,476 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Gladstone Commercial's payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 158,711 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company's stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

Further Reading

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