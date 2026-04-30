Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $135.9460, with a volume of 10017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The business had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Guidance & Call Highlights

Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. OCBJ After‑Hours

Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. Neutral Sentiment: Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Earnings Call Transcript

Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Zacks Q1 Analysis

Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near‑term reaction — although after‑hours prints showed strength, the stock is trading lower today as investors balance top‑line momentum against ongoing losses and execution risks (valuation and profitability remain key concerns). Earnings Snapshot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $1,760,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This trade represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $267,321.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,806.82. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,060. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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