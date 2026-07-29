Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,780.

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Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 780 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 to GBX 520 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 6,700 to GBX 7,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glencore

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 527.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 548.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 534.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 275.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 621.40.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

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