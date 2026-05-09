Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Glencore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Glencore to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Glencore has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

Further Reading

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