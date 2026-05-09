Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Glencore logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Glencore PLC has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 10 analysts covering the stock. The breakdown includes three hold ratings, six buy ratings, and one strong buy rating.
  • Analysts’ average 1-year price target for Glencore is $9.30, and several firms recently maintained or upgraded their views, including HSBC raising the stock to a buy rating.
  • Glencore shares recently opened at $15.41, near their 12-month high of $15.57, with the company’s business centered on global commodities production, processing, and trading.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Glencore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Glencore to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on GLNCY

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Glencore has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Glencore Right Now?

Before you consider Glencore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glencore wasn't on the list.

While Glencore currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines